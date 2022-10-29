The daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has recently impressed many on social media after a video of her surfaced online

Simona Osei was captured eloquently expressing herself as she told her young mother how her day in school went

Her choice of words and pronunciation took many internet users by surprise, especially because she is so young

The beautiful and iconic daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has recently warmed many hearts after being captured in a video conversating with her mother.

Strongman with his lady and daughter, Simona talking to her mother and confidently posing for the camera Photo credit: @simonaoseistrong

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @simonaoseistrong had her mother asking her how her day went at school to which the cute little miss revealed that her friend fell down but did not cry.

Simona also said her friend called her baby, but she believes she is rather the mother, not the baby. She went ahead to tell her mother, who braided her hair in an adorable way.

How Simona easily expressed herself in English and mentioned most of her words correctly got many social media users admiring her.

The video has over 15,000 people viewing it, with almost 100 comments, at the time of this publication.

The full clip has been linked below;

Strongman's Adorable Daughter Simona Displays Intelligence While Studying her ABCs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Strongman Burner's daughter, Simona Osei Strong proved she is not only entertaining but also clever.

In a video shared on the young lifestyle influencer's Instagram, Strongman was on daddy duties going through words that begin with the various letters of the alphabet. With the help of a mini alphabet book, Strongman pointed at the alphabet while Simona mentioned the corresponding words.

The father-daughter duo went through all 26 letters of the alphabet, exhibiting fantastic pronunciation. Despite being in study mode, Simona showed off her fashionista side with the blazer she was rocking. Her caption gave the impression she had asked her tired father to read the letters to her as she looked to practice her pronunciation and learn more words.

The caption of her video read; Team smart Simona No sleep for daddy cos I wanted to learn

