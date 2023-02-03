Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy is the most viewed Nigerian singer on YouTube across Africa, 2nd behind Tanzanian pop singer Diamond Platnumz

Eight Nigerian singers made the list of the most-watched musicians on the video streaming platform

Wizkid is the 3rd most-viewed, Davido ranked 5th followed by CKay in 6th, Flavour Nabania in 7th, P-Square 8th, Tekno 9th and Rema 10th; the other artist on the list was Fally Pupa

The Nigerian music industry is in a very dominant form as it proves its mettle yet again. The YouTube index for the most-streamed artists in Africa was recently released, and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz tops it with Burna Boy in 2nd place.

Essence crooner, Wizkid ranked 3rd then followed by internationally renowned Congolese singer, Fally Pupa.

8 Nigerian singers top Africa's YouTube most-streamed artists list, with two musicians from another African country making the index. Credit: @diamondplatnumz/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram/@davido

The six other positions were filled up by Nigerian singers. The Afrobeat industry is no doubt on a world rage of global dominance, and Africa knows it.

See the official list of the most streamed African singers on YouTube in the Sub-Saharan region:

See how Nigerians have reacted to the list of most streamed African singers on YouTube

@iam_kinglq:

"Wizkid with how many videos Abeg? Make una count their videos use am judge."

@paulinxx09:

"Una sha squeeze David’s picture put… Justice for fally ipupa."

@icesun_y3:

"Who dey even stream this diamond sef."

@didashaibuofficial:

"Diamond platnumz is biggest Artist in Africa After wizkid, burna and Davido."

@reims_wrld:

"The king OBO is 5th despite that he hasn’t dropped jam oo still he’s at the 5th, then come to think of it you will see that he’s the true king and by may the king is definitely taking back his position."

@ayll30bg:

"All of them upload video pass Davido, davido uploaded most of his old videos on Dmwhq with 500m+ views, and wizkid is not the only one using that YouTube channel it's called Starboy TV not for only wizkid, the channel is for all the artists under the Starboy label, if you know you know, go and brush before you reply me!!!"

@iam_bravosky:

"So pelu gbogbo 24hrs 1million.Wizzy still top 001."

@successfulcollinso:

"Make una they play go on the YouTube and check yourself Burna boy has posted over 160 videos there while Diamond has posted over 750 videos and Wizkid, Davido, Rema and Ckay has posted lesser than 70 videos and still has such streams no hate but they deserve great accolades. All wizkid first 2 Albums were posted on Banky W page while Davido on Dmw page but Burna and Diamond has everything on their page so I guess you should know the difference now."

Blacko surprises fans as he brings Burna Boy to debut concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and Nigerian Grammy award-winning rapper Burna Boy performed at the former's debut concert at KOKO in London, UK.

The celebrated music stars delivered an electrifying performance with the remix of Black Sherif's Second Sermon.

The videos capturing when Black Sherif introduced Burna Boy to the stage and their spectacular performance have emerged online.

