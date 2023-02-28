2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has disclosed that the first time he ever kissed a girl, he was seven years old

Sharing the story in an interview, he stated that they were playing a game called 'Mama and Dada' when the kissing happened

He added that the kiss with his childhood female friend was not intentional but rather an accident

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician KiDi has opened up about the first time he had a real kiss with someone of the opposite sex. He disclosed that he was only seven years old at the time.

KiDi looks exquisite in photos. Photo Source: @kidimusic

Source: Twitter

In an interview on The Doreen Avio Show, he said that he and the lady were playing the popular childhood game called ‘Mama ne Dada’ (Mum and Dad) when it happened.

The 'Gyal Dem Sugar' crooner explained that many people at that very young age might also share in a similar experience.

Buttressing his point, the 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year noted that it was an accidental kiss, and it was not his intention to kiss her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I think it was accidental. Yes, there’s an accidental kiss. You guys know what I’m talking about, don’t you? It was accidental because it was one of those games. It was obviously ‘Mama ne Papa.’ I think I was seven,” he said.

After KiDi disclosed that it was accidental, the crowd in the studio cheered in disbelief, and DJ Vyrusky urged him to speak the truth because they were live on television. However, KiDi insisted and stood his ground.

What the video of KiDi sharing how his first kiss went, which he termed accidental.

KiDi opens up about childhood punishment

Meanwhile, in another story reported by YEN.com.gh, KiDi shared moments when his father punished him severely for eating his teacher's food without permission.

He revealed that he was a very stubborn child growing up, and his father wanted to discipline him.

Speaking about the punishment in a video, he said that his father ordered his elder sister to strip him of his clothes and for him to parade around the neighbourhood without them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh