Keche Andrew, a member of the Keche singing group, said in an interview with Abeiku Santana that he would not allow his politician wife to use his song

He said he is in a group and hence will need permission from his partner to allow his wife to use their songs in their campaign

Netizens have reacted to his statement from him and have shared their views on whether he should go ahead with it or change his mind

Keche Andrew, the husband of the politician and activist Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is competing for a parliamentary seat in the Amenfi South constituency, said he would not allow his wife to use his song for her campaign.

The song 'Something Must Happen' was seen as the perfect song for a campaign by Abeiku Santana as he interviewed him on Okay FM.

Keche Andrew said he would charge his wife if she wants to use his song for her campaign

Andrew responded that he would disapprove of it because he is in a group with his partner Keche Joshua.

However, he would consider it if his friend and partner Joshua approved it. Until then, it is strictly business, and he would not allow the campaign to come into his business. He was supportive of his wife's campaign and political ambitions. But he means business.

Watch Keche Andrew's interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay Fm below

Fans reacted to the interview with Keche Andrews Interview

arnold4641113 commented:

So are they Ghanaians or Nigerians?

iam_miss_mensah commented:

It’s the fanti language for me

streetadamantmusic commented:

He is talking about business don’t let it seems they are doing bad to each other

adjoaroberta_mrsokayfm commented:

Business is businessI like that

Keche Andrew says he did not marry his wife for her wealth

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian musician Andrew of the music duo, Keche, had finally debunked rumours circulating in the media about his marriage.

Andrew married a millionaire woman, and social media kept buzzing that his wife was older and more prosperous than him. However, he cleared the air and clarified that he is seven months older than her and not the other way around.

Source: YEN.com.gh