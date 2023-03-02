'Carry Go' hitmaker Sista Afia has commended her fellow musician Hajia 4Reall's craft in the Ghanaian entertainment industry

Speaking highly of her in an interview, she stated that Hajia 4Reall has to be applauded for producing impeccable music videos for all her songs

She further stated that even though she does not know her personally, she has to give her the accolades because she deserves it

Popular Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has hinted that Hajia 4Reall has set the standard when it comes to music videos in Ghana.

Sista Afia (left) and Hajia 4Reall (right) dazzling in pictures. Photo Source: @sista.afia @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Accra FM, she told the host of the show Nana Romeo that she truly appreciates Hajia 4Reall's craft.

She hinted that she neither knows her personally nor are they friends, however, she loves to give credit when it is due.

"Hajia 4Reall set a standard for female musicians when it comes to music videos," she said in the interview.

She added that with the outstanding music video she releases, she has set the standard for many other female musicians in the industry.

Watch the video of Sista Afia speaking highly of Hajia 4Reall in an interview.

Hajia 4Reall's music career

Meanwhile, Hajia 4Reall hopped onto the music scene in 2020 when she dropped her all-time banger, 'Badder Than'.

The song has 1.2 million views, and after it release, many Ghanaians were hopeful about her success in the music industry.

In 2021, she dropped the official music video to her second single, 'Fine Girl', which has nearly a million YouTube views.

Sista Afia opens up about relationship status

YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia has opened up about her relationship status in an interview.

She stated that she is single and has no plans of getting married. She explained that marriage does not define her success and netiher does it define her as a woman.

She further stated that she loves children, and if she does not end up tying the knot with someone, she would love to have at least one child. She further noted that it is her dream to have children someday.

