The video contains moments when Atsu played video games with his friends, darts, totals over a tennis table, among other beautiful memories

The video compilation has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians and football fans online as they admire how much of a happy soul Christian Atsu was

One of Christian Atsu's friends with the TikTok handle @wisdom_stardom has paid tribute to his late friend with a video compilation of beautiful memories they shared together.

Christian Atsu and his friends. Photo Source: @wisdom_stardom

Source: TikTok

In the video, Atsu and his friend were spotted playing table tennis, in another, they were spotted playing a competition of totals over a tennis table.

The former Newcastle and Chelsea star was captured playing darts as he approached the board to pluck the arrows off it.

The video showed that Atsu and his close male friends surely had a good time together as they were captured debating over a game of football that they were following on tv in the sitting room.

There were no sad moments captured in the video as Atsu beamed with smiles in all the memorable memories

Watch the adorable video below.

Reactions from Ghanaians

queen's king:

Take heart hope ,he is really an angel in human form .. the whole Accra was white ( hamatan) for 3days when the sad news come out

user @Hero vandy:

We miss you, legend.

Mr Prince:

I saw u guys at Aqua Safari a months ago.. hmm

Kaanita Tunteiya:

He was always the playful type of person looking at his videos all hmm smiling.

Official Adubea:

Take heart okay it not easy but God will see you through

Francis Bolda:

in tears sef can’t control masef

Christian Atsu's friend eulogises him with childhood photo and old videos

Meanwhile, in a related story reported by YEN.com.gh, the childhood friend of the late Christian Atsu, Kakra Boakye, joined many fans worldwide in eulogising the late Black Stars winger.

In a heartfelt post he shared on his Instagram page, he noted that he is having difficulty dealing with his loss and that he assured himself not to write anything about his loss on social media.

However, he posted videos and pictures of beautiful moments he shared with the late footballer and this got many wishing him strength in these hard times.

