Reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy has announced the name and release date of his first album under Def Jam Recordings

Announcing it on his social media platforms, he dropped a lovely video looking elegant in a fur coat diamond jewellery

His wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, American singer Jordin Sparks, and many other celebrities and fans have expressed their joy over the yet-to-be released album

Def Jam Recordings signee Stonebwoy has announced the release date and name of his much-anticipated 5th album.

Stonebwoy announces his 5th album in stylish fashion.

Source: Instagram

Details `of Stonebwoy's 5th album

The 'Gidigba' crooner announced the title of his 5th album to be 5th Dimension. He also announced the release date to be April 28, 2023.

Details on Stonebwoy's outfit

Dropping a beautiful video, he looked stylish in a fur coat, as he rocked two diamond necklaces with one having the inscription, 1 GAD and the other having the letter S which stands for his name, Stonebwoy.

He also wore diamond rings which the camera captured as they sparkled in the video.

Stonebwoy's locs were neatly braided, and his edges were perfectly trimmed as he whipped his hair in the video.

Watch the video announcement of Stonebwoy's 5th album.

Ghanaians and many others show excitement as Stonebwoy announces his first album under Def Jam Records

drlouisa_s said:

5th Dimension.

andydostygh remarked:

Congratulations champ

yencomghnews said:

We can't wait!

kojomanuel stated:

Energy

quaminamp_ said:

Haaaard

chrissyspratt stated:

Congratulations I know it’s gonna be bangers on bangers

jordinsparks stated:

Elevation. Let’s go!!! ✨✨✨✨✨

grampsmorgan commented:

LETS GO!!!

ogeethemc said:

No skips!!!

Stonebwoy reveals that Shaggy, Angelique Kidjo and others have been featured on his 5th album

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy revealed the names of major artistes who have been featured on his upcoming 5th album.

In a viral video, the 'More of You' crooner revealed that the yet-to-be-released album would have about 18 songs, adding that it would feature some of the prominent names in the music industry.

Disclosing some names, he mentioned Jamaican-American reggae rapper and singer, Shaggy, and Beninese-French singer, Angelique Kidjo, had been featured on the album.

Source: YEN.com.gh