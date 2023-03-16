As the release date for Stonebwoy's much anticipated album draws near, he has disclosed some details about it

In a video that has gone viral online, he noted that the album features some of the big faces in the music industry worldwide

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement as they trent with the haashtag, #RoadToStonebwoysAlbum

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician has revealed the names of major artistes who would be featuring on his upcoming album that would be released on March 17, 2023.

In a recent interview, he revealed that his upcoming album will contain about 18 songs, adding that it will feature some of the big names in the industry such as Jamaican-American reggae rapper and singer Shaggy and Beninese-French singer Angelique Kidjo.

“There are some heavy names on there," he said.

He further stated that since he is on a media tour in the United States of America, the album will be released there.

Mentioning some more names, he stated that Jamaican dancehall and reggae performer, Dexta Daps, will also be featuring on the much anticipated album.

He further stated that the song on the album which features Dexta Daps will be for the ladies.

He assured his fans that they would love the album because there are beautiful songs on it.

"We have Amapiano on there. We’re merging it with the Afrobeats proper,” he said.

He added that one of the biggest artistes and DJs from South Africa, DJ Maphorisa, will also be adding his magic touch to the yet-to-be-released album.

Reactions from Ghanaians as they anticipated Stonebwoy's 5th album

@GodwinObengnya4 said:

I just can’t wait for the #Album5 title from @stonebwoy tomorrow #RoadToStonebwoysAlbum

@Worlakwame1 remarked:

Massive Album coming up ✌️

@WilliamYeboahJ1 stated:

Shaggy alone is a big flex #MoreOfYou #Album5

@SLAYYER11235731 said:

18 songs !!! I repeat 18!!

@DekeFidel commented:

Stone and Shaggy on one beat!!!

@_PureIvory remarked:

HE HAS SHAGGY ON IT? I almost screamed in a public place, I can’t wait!!!!

