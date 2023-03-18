A video of Ghanaian actor Akrobeto trying to pronounce the names of football players of Real Madrid and Barcelona got many people laughing hard on social media

On his UTV show, Real News, Akrobeto decided to mention the lineup for the upcoming game between the two teams

The video got many people laughing hard as they claimed the talented media personality made their day

Kumawood actor and media personality, Akrobeto, got many people bursting out in laughter as he tried to mention the names of players from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On UTV's Real News, the host of the show, Akrobeto, decided to mention the lineup for the upcoming game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On the much-anticipated show, he tried his possible best to accurately mention the names of the players, drawing laughter from some social media users.

It comes as Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face off in a match in La Liga.

Below is a video of Akrobeto cracking ribs with his rendition of the pronunciation of the names of players of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ghanaians react to the video of Akrobeto trying to mention the names of foreign players

Meanwhile, the video of Akrobeto trying to mention the names of foreign players who play for Barcelona and Madrid got many Ghanaians bursting out in laughter.

strongguy3296:

We all needed this after Christian Atsu’s funeral

hajiaamamaboafo:

Clap for wofa, Barcelona won in name mentioning It’s a win for us❤️❤️

laud_payton:

He did well.. close enough.

baby_yeah_ji:

I can't breathe ooo

yungrexmullagh:

My ribs are breaking down

ampofowaa1:

Eeeeerrrrhhh how can we ever be sad in the country called Ghana .... So we can't morn Atsu in peace today aaah ... Wofa no go kill person ooo... )se Atinga

sundaeyz_09:

He said contouwa

pastor1gh:

Asem bɛn koraa nie opha i can't stop laughing

reportinglive_ghdotnet:

Daddy Real Madrik s3n

godsfrogman:

@realmadrid @fcbarcelona come for your announcer

