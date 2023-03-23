Shatt Wale has opened up about rumours concerning Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage for the first time

He said that Medikal is old enough to make his own decisions and that he does not tell Medikal what to do or not do

He added that even if Medikal and Fella Makafui end up going their separate ways, Ghanaians would still refer to him as the reason behind it

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to the divorce rumours about Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage.

The celebrity couple has sparked divorce rumours after some reactions from both parties on social media made Ghanaians assume they were having problems in their marriage.

Shatta Wale said he does not influence Medikal's decisions, yet Ghanaians believe he does Photo source: @amgmedikal @shattawalenima

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3News, Shatta Wale told Prince Tsegah on Hitz Fm's U Say Wetin show that he does not influence the decisions made by Medikal. Shatta said that his demeanour makes people have the wrong thoughts about him, but they are not true.

Shatta added that even though he never wished for Medikal and Fella Makafui to end their marriage, he knows that Ghanaians would blame him for their split should anything of that sort happen.

He added that he had no idea about the fallout between Shatta Wale and his former manager, Flow Delly.

Rather, he knew that their relationship was normal and had no issues until they went their separate ways.

“I will say Medikal and Flow are brothers, and they are all doing good, but I cannot pinpoint where all this matter is coming from,” he pointed out.

Medikal reposts a beautiful photo with his wife, Fella Makafui, on Instagram

