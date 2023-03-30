Kuami Eugene has responded to allegations levelled against him for wounding child star, Fotocopy's spirit

Earlier, Fotocopy said he hated Kuami Eugene because the 'Dollar On You' hitmaker refused to feature him

But Kuami Eugene says music is business, and that was what he told Fotocopy and his father, Qwaachi

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene was bashed by Ghanaians as news of how he treated child musician, Fotocopy broke out. Fotocopy recounted how the musician had talked down on him when he asked for a feature.

In response, Kuami Eugene told Joy Prime that he did not intend to hurt Fotocopy's feelings by telling him the truth.

The "Bunker" hitmaker added that he was just being honest when he told Fotocopy and his father to follow protocol.

I said it doesn't just work like that. I have over fifty boys that I left I the hood. If I say I'm featuring everyone, trust me, the career will end, and we won't benefit from it. Kuami Eugene is not there to just do features with everyone. It takes a good conversation to have a feature.

Kuami Eugene explained that the bone of contention was from Qwaachi, who assumed their friendship gave him leverage in business too.

"Because Qwaachi thought he was my friend, he can just come and do it. I knew Qwaachi from this music business. He is an acquaintance. He didn't like that I said we should have a whole conversation about it.

"So both of them weren't happy about the answer, but we took pictures, and I vibed with the boy. Do you think I will say such a thing to the young boy? Hurt him so bad and still take pictures with him? I won't do that."

Watch Kuami Eugene's interview below:

