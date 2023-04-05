Radio host Andy Dosty slammed a Shatta Wale fan for asking him to review Wale's new album, MAALI Album

According to Andy Dosty, he will not talk about or promote someone who has publicly insulted his mother on stage in front of the whole world

Shatta Wale insulted Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santana during his show in Takoradi and came out to say that he did that to just create buzz

Veteran entertainment journalist released his full wrath on his studio panel and Shatta Wale's fans when they asked that he reviews the artiste's latest album.

In a fit of rage, Andy Dosty reminded all present that Shatta Wale insulted his mother on stage. He said he would not hype nor talk about a person who disrespected his mother publicly.

Earlier, Shatta Wale clarified that he insulted Abeiku Santana and Andy Dosty on stage to create publicity to promote his show.

But Andy Dosty is not having it at this point as he screamed vile insults at Shatta Wale on live radio as he was pushed to talk about the MAALI Album.

"You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother. And talks foolishly to my mother publicly.

Andy Dosty continued to say that he loves his mother too much to allow disrespect to slide. He mentioned he would never do what Shatta did because he was raised well.

"If you don't respect, don't bring it here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived her life well. And she has a place to stay. I love my mother, and nobody, nobody can disrespect her. I will never respect."

Shatta Wale insulted Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santana after his stage performance in Takoradi. Although he came out on social media to explain his behaviour, many pointed out that his actions were unprofessional and uncouth.

Watch the video here:

