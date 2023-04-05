Actor and skit maker Ras Nene and his crew are making their own rendition of the popular Hollywood movie Apocalypto

In a behind-the-scenes video that popped up on social media, the actor and his crew were dressed in loincloth and adornments such as piercings and hairdos similar to that of the movie

The behind-the-scenes looked funny and impressive, which had many Ghanaians praising Ras Nene and his crew

In a behind-the-scenes video recently shared on social media, Ras Nene and his crew were seen dressed in a traditional loincloth and adorned with piercings and unique hairdos reminiscent of the characters in the original movie.

The video was both funny and impressive, and many Ghanaians could not help but applaud Ras Nene and his team for their creativity and attention to detail.

The Apocalypto movie, which was released in 2006, tells the story of a young Mayan man who must fight to save his family and village from being sacrificed to the gods.

The movie was a commercial success and received critical acclaim for its unique storyline and stunning visuals. Now, Ras Nene and his crew are set to put their own spin on the classic tale.

Ras Nene, in the last few years, has gained a massive following on social media thanks to his comedic talents and relatable content. He was one of the winners at the maiden YEN Entertainment Awards.

The behind-the-scenes video has already generated a lot of buzz online, with many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the full movie.

Ghanaians Praise Ras Nene

oppongasaregideon wrote:

Frankly speaking aka is doing a great job looking at how he’s unleashing talents in ksi ,he needs to be supported immensely to revive kumawood

benjamindwumah930 commented:

God bless you aka and your family......... Good job

Lovely Osei kwadwo said:

I can’t wait to watch this movie

