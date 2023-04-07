A woman in the UK impressed South African people with her smooth vibes while turning up to amapiano

The lady was dancing to a popular TikTok sound that features another creator whose TikTok dance tutorial went viral

Online users were happy to offer their thoughts about the lady's dance, and people had no choice but to stan

A woman from the UK took part in an amapiano dance trend. The lady got much attention online as people were fascinated by her version of the trending dance.

A woman in the UK does amapiano dance, and many South Africans gave their thoughts about her performance. Image: TikTok/@basiiey_monnapula

Source: UGC

Netizens were not shy to give an honest review of her dance. The video got hundreds of comments as people decided whether or not her dance was South African-approved.

Amapiano dance by TikTok creator in the UK

A TikTokker followed an amapiano dance tutorial by @basiiey_monnapula. In the video, the lady, @22.tutu, follows instructions while maintaining an effortless swag.

South Africans compliment woman's amapiano dance

People love to see others dance, and this lady left many South Africans curious. Online users flooded the creator's comments to tell her that she danced to embody the expression "the aim is not to sweat."

@owi.ph commented:

"Piano to the world."

@its_pretty.hood_baby commented:

"Aim is not to sweat, goal achieved."

@tshegotiktok commented:

"You nailed the attitude."

@purity.omnyama_rsa commented:

"Yesss wena baby girl. South Africa approves, ke my Dhiye."

@khaya012 commented:

"Aren't you from. South Africa? thought I saw you once at Sandton city."

@tshiamob96 commented:

"Your South African name is Lesedi."

Lady shows nice dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful lady has got people talking with her wild and alluring dance moves in a steamy video that has been widely circulated on social media.

The young lady appeared in the video sporting a black skintight outfit that grabbed her hourglass body.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, it appears the pretty lady was sending out a message to her haters, as the caption on the clip read:

''Me: When my haters talk about me.'' The lyrics of the song delivered on a jamming tune said ''I go drink water and mind my business''.

Source: Briefly.co.za