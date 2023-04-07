Gospel singer Don Moen has been spotted shopping for some groceries in Accra ahead of his performance at the Harvest Praise concert 2023

The "God Will Make A Way" hitmaker went live on Facebook with his executive director, Connor Wilson, to share with their fans their arrival and plans ahead of the concert

Don Moen told his fans during the Facebook live that Cornor was the person who convinced him to step out and shop for some water and groceries

American gospel singer, Donald James Moen, popularly known as Don Moen, has been spotted shopping for groceries in Accra after his arrival in Ghana on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The celebrated singer visited the Marina Mall at the Airport City in Accra in the company of his executive director, Connor Wilson, to grab some essential items as part of preparations for the Harvest Praise concert, which Don Moen is headlining alongside Nigerian gospel artiste, Moses Bliss.

Harvest Praise 2023 is set to be held on Friday, April 7, at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

Don Moen has headlined several concerts in Ghana, which got people from Ghana and beyond attending the shows to experience the American singer's live performance and talent, which they had admired from afar.

The celebrated gospel singer has won several awards and has been nominated for the Dove Awards multiple times and for other awards in the United States for his inspirational and impactful music.

He has built a massive following in Ghana, not only for the rhythm of his music but also for his inspiring messages and contribution to Christendom through his good music and charitable deeds.

Don Moen Instagram profile:

