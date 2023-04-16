Ghanaian musician Joshua of the Keche group condemned the actions of celebrity lookalike in a Twitter post

The handsome-looking musician warned Ghanaians to avoid entertaining lookalikes who are performing songs without seeking permission from the musicians

Joshua of the Keche group who celebrated his birthday on April 15, 2023, is one of the top artists with impeccable stagecraft

Ghanaian musician , a member of the Keche duo, has spoken about the musician lookalike booking shows in Ghana.

The highly respected artist is the second musician to record a video of himself slamming the talented gentlemen who claim to be the lookalike of Kwami Eugene, King Promise, Mr Drew and Medikal.

Joshua of Keche took to his Twitter page to share this post;

In the trending video, Keche disclosed that;

So now the lookalike or whatever they are called now have the vim to diss Medikal and King Promise online. Listen if you look like Joshua or you look like Andrews, you should remain wherever you are.

If I see any lookalike Keche Joshua or use me in your song, the way I will beat.What pains me is that, we are not done releasing songs which means that, so far as we produce the songs, their will also continue to perform with our songs”.

Ghanaian Millionaire And Wife of Keche Andre Joana Gyan Buys Louis Vuitton And Gucci Bags Worth GH₵104,855

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the affluent spouse of Ghanaian musician Keche Andre who went shopping after winning a prestigious award.

The reputable executive consistently makes waves on social media with her appearance as she dons various Afrocentric hairstyles.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who resides in Ghana, currently leads sixteen businesses making her one of the richest female celebrities in Ghana.

Andrew Of Keche Music Group Says He Didn't Wed His Wife For Her Wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the lead singer of the Ghanaian band Keche, Andrew, who has finally refuted media reports that he is married.

When Andrew wed a millionaire, rumours on social media circulated that his bride was older and wealthier than him.

But he set the record straight, stating that he is seven months her senior and not the other way around.

