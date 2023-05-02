Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall turned heads on social media with her red and black themed outfit

The dark mini sunglasses she wore, the opera gloves, and the stockings added some spice to her entire outfit

She shared the pictures on her Instagram page and this got many of her fervent fans filling the comment section with compliments and heartwarming messages and emojis

Ghanaian singer and socialite Hajia 4Reall caught the attention of many social media users with her exceptional pictures that she shared on her verified Instagram page.

Hajia 4Reall dazzles in red and black

She was spotted wearing a red long-sleeved see-through top in the carousel post she shared. She wore opera gloves that reached up to her forearm.

She paired the red top with a black tulle skirt that was long enough to cover her knees and hang over her calf. She secured the skirt with a black belt.

The 'God's Child' crooner wore black stockings underneath the skirt. She wore red heels to complement her red and black outfit.

Below is a carousel post of Hajia 4Reall looking stunning in her outfit.

Ardent fans of Hajia 4Reall shower her with love

Many of Hajia 4Reall's followers filled the comment section with beautiful messages and love emojis expressing their admiration for her.

Others also hinted that they had missed her and could not wait for her to return into the country safely.

Below are sweet messages fans left for the 'Fine Girl' hitmaker:

dianon_gh said:

All is well ❤️

officialking_hizzy commented:

One only crush

_rich.dbee said:

Sugar mommy

lhinkingcarter remarked:

My favourite of all ❤️

beebie181 stated:

Mona for life ❤️

Hajia 4Reall's team released a statement concerning her alleged arrest in the U.S.

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia 4Reall's management trashed out rumours circulating in the media concerning her purported arrest in the United States of America, among other issues.

Her management debunked the rumours as they released the facts about her whereabouts and that of her daughter, Naila, as they urged fans not to worry about the negative news.

Source: YEN.com.gh