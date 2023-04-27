Television show host Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay, has shared her throwback photos, appreciating her current success

The business owner and media personality shared a few of her achievements and captioned the video as her testimony

Netizens reacted to the inspiring video in which she was seen holding a camera and working studiously on a production

Ghanaian businesswoman and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has shared throwback photos of herself showing how her dedication to her work has lead to her current successes.

Pictures showing Delay's transformation Photo credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by the Delay TV show host, she showed her fans how she started her journey in the media space and how much she has achieved through a photo slideshow.

Playing in the background of the emotional and inspiring video was "Aseda", a song by popular gospel artiste, Nacee in which he used appreciative words to thank God for his grace and mercies.

The successful TV host, who has interviewed several media personalities on her show, captioned her video with "This Is My Testimony" which has got her inspired fans applauding her dedication and hard work. Her fans flooded her comment section with encouraging words expressing how happy they felt about her grateful attitude towards God for her achievements.

Watch the video of Delay sharing her testimony below

Some fans reacted to Delay's motivational video

mr_appau_ commented:

Tapping means you're ready for the failures, mockery, hardships, and so on...please don't run away when they start to come.

danielackwerh commented:

Counting your blessings and naming them one by one.

bismark9820 commented:

Delay, you are always my idol and object of admiration. You have served Mother Ghana well and still serving in style.

bismark9820 commented:

Your value far outweighs the ordinary celebrity walking around town, just feeding people's eyes with their revealing pictures.

Delay reveals plans to launch a bread production company

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Delay had revealed plans to launch Delay Bread, a new enterprise under the Delay Foods umbrella.

The award-winning businesswoman has established a name for herself in the industry and was positive about making it in the bread market if she finally launched her new venture.

