Self-proclaimed Prince of Africa Freedom Jacob Caesar and his wife Ruby Bediako arrived in grand style to the 24th edition of the VGMAs

They wore matching outfits with each of them dazzling in bespoke star-studded black suits

Many people admired how stunning they looked in their outfits

CEO of Kwarleyz Group, Freedom Jacob Caesar and his beautiful wife Ruby Bediako were present at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event was held on May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.

24VGMA: Freedom Jacob Caesar and wife on the red carpet. Image Credit: @yencomghnews @the1957news @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Freedom Jacob Caesar and his wife Ruby Bediako red carpet looks

Freedom Jacob Caesar wore a bespoke black suit which had his logo embroidered on the shoulder and his badges placed across his chest.

The wrist and collar of the suit had star-studded elements that made the outfit stand out. He paired the suit with a black pair of trousers and shoes.

Ruby Bediako, on the other hand, flaunted her cleavage in a bespoke long-sleeved suit and a long skirt that was long enough to touch the floor.

The suit had silver elements along the waistline that made the outfit beautiful.

Her hair was slick. It was laid and parted on the side and held in a plaited bun behind her head. Her makeup had neutral undertone making it look more natural.

Below are videos of the arrival of Freedom Jacob Caesar and his wife Ruby Bediako at the AICC for 24VGMA.

Ghanaians react to red carpet moment of Freedom Jacob Caesar and his wife

Many Ghanaians wondered his being on the phone was an act and an opportunity to show off his gold-plated iPhone 14 Pro Max or he indeed had a phone call.

See selected comments on social media:

e_kojo_boakye stated:

Guessing the call was just an act

themidl_child commented:

Go hard or go home ❤️

iam_mr_ben stated:

So was the allo call he made necessary ei allo paa nie

brechumrobert3267 said:

There noor Freedom start dey do guy guy say he dey make call

Source: YEN.com.gh