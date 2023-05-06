Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo will not be attending the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The fashion mogul made this revelation in an exclusive interview phone call with YEN.com.gh

Some top actresses and media personalities like Nana Ama McBrown and MzGee are expected to wow their fans with their classy looks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of Ghana's style icons, Nana Akua Addo, confirmed in an exclusive phone conversation with YEN.com.gh that she won't attend the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards today, May 6, 2023.

Zynnell Zuh, Nana Akua Addo and MzGee slay in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credits: @iammzgee @zynnellzuh @nanaakuaaddo

Source: UGC

The actress and mother-of-two didn't state her reasons why missing one of the most significant awards shows of the year, and many fashion lovers across the world were early waiting for her red-carpet photos.

Nana Akua Addo and her daughters rock an-all black ensembles

Nana Akua Addo's last public appearance was at the 2022 Glitz Fashion Show, where she wore matching outfits with her two lovely daughters.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Even before stepping on the red carpet, the stylish mother and daughters went viral with their looks.

Zynnell Zuh slays in a green corseted dress

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh is a talented screen goddess who always wins over the internet with her stunning looks.

The style icon has a clothing brand that designs bespoke wedding gowns and ready-to-wear dresses for women of class.

Nana Ama McBrown looks elegant in a kente dress

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been trending since TV3 organised a grand durbar to introduce her to their viewers and business partners as one of their newest presenters. The 45-year-old is expected to appear on the red carpet since she is one the most fashionable few celebrities in Ghana now.

Salma Mumin flaunts curves in a skintight dress

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has been hanging out at many star-studded events since January 2023 in figure-hugging outfits.

Fashion lovers anxiously await the wealthy female boss lady to rock a custom-made dress from her fashion brand or team up with one of her top fashion designers.

Selly Galley looks effortlessly chic in a beautiful ensemble

Ghanaian actress and wife of talented musician Praye TiaTia is among the top fashionistas in Ghana. Selly Galley has a daring fashion sense and is not afraid to work with rising fashion designers.

MzGee looks elegant in a lace dress

Entertainment pundit MzGee, who formerly worked with TV3 and 3music, will likely grace the event after hosting the United Showbiz program. She has shared a throwback photo of herself rocking a thigh-high kente and lace outfit.

10 best style moments and fierce performances by top stars in photos and videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about celebrities who stepped out in their stunning attires as they arrived at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry, including KiDi, Mr Drew, Lydia Forson, S3fa, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, and others, delighted the red carpet with their impeccable appearances. YEN.com.gh wrote about some of the sexiest red carpet photos of famous people posing for the camera.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh