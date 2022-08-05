Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Becca, has left many awestruck with her black mermaid-like gown and infectious smile

The gown was a star-studded one that highlighted her curves and made her stand out for Tracey Boakye's wedding dinner in Kumasi

Many have thronged to the comment section of the post to share their admiration for how beautiful Becca looks

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, who is known in showbiz as Becca, has left people stunned by her admirable beauty.

Becca. Photo Source: @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

She rocked a black gown to Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah's plush wedding dinner that was held on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Kumasi.

Taking to her officially verified Instagram page, she captioned the post,

“Grateful for every little thing”

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She then acknowledged the businesses that helped glam her up for her to look impeccably gorgeous for the dinner. Her dress was styled and designed by celebrity stylist @yartelgh. The adorable moment was captured by none other than @ansahkenphotography, who made sure that Becca's elegant looks reflected in the photos.

Upon seeing the post, the East Legon Landlady, Tracey Boakye, used her official Instagram handle, tracey_boakye, to comment under the post thanking the 'Forever' hitmaker for gracing her wedding.

Under the post, Tracey Boakye wrote,

God bless you ❤️

Netizens share admiration for Becca

as.ave commented saying:

OMG!! You are so beautiful!!

tracey_boakye commented:

God bless you ❤️

dennisbonsu said:

Our Nsroma✨❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

salmamumin commented:

Becca

nayaafriqa commented:

PoseLooksBodyEverything is giving

young_ulyssis commented:

This Girl is on fire

duchesstrish said:

African goddess!! Oh bae, Glamorous and chic ❤️❤️❤️❤️

igwevofficial said:

If Gorgeous was a PERSON ❤️❤️

amazingkobby said:

The august mermaid ❤️ Queen nankasa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

amazingkobby said:

The august mermaid ❤️ Queen nankasa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nayaafriqa commented:

Best to do it

Recent Photos Of Nadia Buari That Have Many Drooling Over Her

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is all layers and standards of beauty unrefined. Many can't hold back their excitement whenever she releases photos of herself.

The excitement of netizens gets over the roof whenever she shares adorable photos of her children.

In her recent post, she motivated her ardent followers to garner strength and keep going when they end up in moments when they think they can't go on.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh