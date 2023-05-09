An adorable female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her charming dance moves

She recorded herself performing to Ghanaian singer Gyakie's Something song while displaying her wardrobe choice

Her footage, which gained over 900 views and comments from netizens, had many hailing her moves

A confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana received praise from fans after she exhibited her dance moves in a TikTok video.

The young student performed to Something, a lovely song by Ghanaian songstress Gyakie.

St Louis student displays confidence

She took to TikTok to post the fun video of herself dancing in a colourful outfit while exuding confidence in front of the camera.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Something' by singer Gyakie in video. Photo credit: hildaamasakyi.

The young girl was in high spirits, flashing a big beaming smile as she danced her heart out.

After capturing the heartwarming moment of dancing with joy, her online audience praised her moves. The footage received over more than 900 social media views and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail St Louis student

Maryandoh14 commented:

Wow.

Mirekudetwistcore posted:

Hi, can we be friends.

Zaanzybae855 said:

Lovely moves. I like you.

Hilda Sakey commented:

Nice one. Give to dem.

Yeboah Abassey reacted:

You do nice moves wai. My fav.

