Black Sherif got many Ghanaians worried as he displayed outstanding skills on a jet ski while on a trip to celebrate his VGMA win at the plush mansion of A-List Management Founder, Joseph Aidoo Jr

He was seen taking tutorials from an instructor and in another video flaunting his incredible skills on the Ada Lake

Many Ghanaians were worried since Ghanaian musician Castro went missing after going on a jet ski in Ada on 6 July 2014

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2023 Artiste of the Year Black Sherif was seen displaying incredible jet ski skills on Ada lake.

Black Sherif learns how to jet ski

Blacko was sighted at the plush mansion of the Founder of A-List Management, Joseph Aidoo Jr, to celebrate his VGMA win.

The celebration at the plush mansion with the lakefront was the second agenda after Mr Aidoo jr gifted him two luxury cars.

As part of activities to celebrate, the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker was seen taking lessons on jet skiing.

An instructor was seen seated behind him as he took his first ride while taking him through the controls on the machine.

Below is a video of Black Sherif taking tutorials on jet skiing.

Black Sherif displays incredible skills

After he had mastered his way around the machine, he went ahead alone to ride it.

With his life jacket on and his sneakers off his feet, he went ahead to ride freely and with utmost speed, which got many Ghanaians concerned.

Below is a video of Black Sherif displaying incredible skills after mastering the act of jet skiing.

Blacko safe after jet ski trip

After many people showed concern about his safety since Ghanaian musician Castro went missing on 6 July 2014 through a similar fate, a popular Ghanaian blogger, GH Kwaku, erased the doubts of many people.'

He shared a video of a happy Black Sherif wearing his sneakers and calling out the blogger's nickname while walking away.

This comforted the hearts of many people who took to the comment section to thank God for his safety.

Below is a video of Blacko alive after the ride, which worried many people.

Ghanaians worried after Black Sherif went jet skiing

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to show their concern after watching the 'Oil In My Head' crooner display phenomenal skills on the jet ski.

Many believed the negative comments were unnecessary. They said that because someone previously suffered an unfortunate incident while riding a jet ski does not mean he should not have fun with it.

See selected comments from the comment section of the videos:

daniel02ampiaw

Hmmmm, my brother, Blacko, please remember Castro situation oo this is the only advice I will give you as a brother and fan. A word to a wise is in.....

gistgram_blog

Don’t Castronize him in this comments please

sandra_debra12

Eei Ghanaians and negative comments oh daabi, so no one has jet ski after Castro come on now..Be happy when people are having fun bo

harrisonabuissahaku

He should take it easy ooooo,we have a history on this with one of our lost musician

siromar

Person can’t have fun , we all wished it were us . Keep winning Blacko live life

markstunna1

People can't hv fun anymore? Smh these comments ‍♂️...

reginamanu59

Eiii we beg ooo we don't want another castro trouble again biko

elorm_online

We still dey search Castro oo

atl.yunglord

Its giving castro vibes ❤️

most_hated_yunginn

Negative comment..! Ghana fuorr derrr oooo

