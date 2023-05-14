Black Sherif was touched while watching his hero welcome at Konongo Zongo on United Showbiz after winning the Artiste of the Year at the just-ended VGMA 2023

The showed the trajectory of events from when he was mobbed by residents upon his arrival to when he was given a presidential welcome at the Konongo Odumase Senior High School where he performed

The video has touched many hearts as they admire the love that was being shown to the rapper at his hometown

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was emotional as he watched the full video of when he visited his hometown, Konongo Zongo, on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

This comes after he won the ultimate award at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023, where he was crowned the Artiste of the Year.

He watched the full video on the Saturday edition of UTV's United Showbiz that was aired live on May 13, 2023, at 9 pm.

Black Sherif watches the full video of his hero welcome at Konongo Zongo

As a guest on United Showbiz, the producers played the full video of his royal welcome to Konongo Zongo as part of the show's agenda.

The video showed his warm welcome by residents who wore branded t-shirts with his face and name on them.

Standing with his upper body out of the car's roof, people shouted his name as they mobbed his car.

He then made his way to Konongo Odumase Senior High School, where he was given a guard of honour by the students as he arrived.

The students filled up an auditorium on the school's campus where the 'Wasteman' crooner performed his greatest hits.

The students were captured singing and rapping word for word to the songs on the top of their voices.

Below is the video of Black Sherif watching his Konongo Zongo takeover.

Ghanaians share their views on the video

Many people were pleased after watching the video of Konongo Zongo and Odumase residents showing massive support and love to the VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year.

best.of.gh asked:

Who saw his look alike?

nhyirah_blaq said:

It's good he never forgot where he’s coming from

h4henry1 stated:

Well deserved. He is extremely talented. No doubt about that ❤️❤️❤️

adwoavee57 said:

Wow my hometown is on fleek. Blacko is everything to us

don_kay.1 commented:

Always remember!!! Blacko!!! God bless your remembering heart

nanayaw401039 stated:

Konongo is proud of KK Rasta

showboytheblogger said:

Tears of joy

richling_69 commented:

VGMA mpo nie oh nanka GRAMMY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

_maabenaa_ said:

Ey God is not dead ampa.. everything is time @blacksherif_ May God protect you

