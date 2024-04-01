Ghanaian singer Mr Drew got many people admiring his new look when he decided to drop his bald head look and finally grow his hair

In the caption of the social media post, he noted that it is a new month, as such, hinted that he was dropping a new song while debuting his new look

Many people compared both looks and concluded that they loved him with hair than without it

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Mr Drew debuted his new look, which he announced on his Instagram feed after clearing his feed and dropping the pictures on April 1, 2024.

Mr Drew's new look. Image Credit: @mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

Mr Drew debuted his new look

In the caption of the post, the This Year crooner announced that since it is a new month, it is befitting to drop a new song for his fans and also debut his new look, he wrote:

New Month New Music New …………… #LBE

Mr Drew looked handsome in the pictures as she rocked a white woven loose long-sleeved top and wore a white singlet underneath and for bottoms, he wore white cargo pants.

Below are pictures of Mr Drew's new look.

Reactions as Mr Drew flaunted his new look in pictures

Many people were of the opinion that Mr Drew looked more handsome with hair than having a bald head. Others also wondered whether he had a hair transplant surgery to achieve the new look.

Below are reactions from fans:

as.ave said:

New hair!

kojomanuel said:

new month new hair

zee_issahak said:

Where from the hair? Drew?

mario_derly said:

I'm waiting for a picture from the look alike academy too

um.irise said:

So Y’ll u forget that it’s April fool >>>>>

miss__lawrencia said:

You look more handsome than the previous one

wealth.mira said:

He looks younger and handsome

_king_solomon11 said:

Waiting for the lookalike

unknownghostgh said:

I guess he doesn't want any lookalike disturbance again

sweet_yaa123 said:

So he’s is this handsome befor but I’m suspecting it’s a hair transplant

