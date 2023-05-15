A confident Wesley Girls' Senior High School student with the TikTok name Ohemaadada displayed her flawless moves in a video on her account

She delivered excellent dancing along with the song titled Who Is Your Guy? by Nigerian singer Spyro

Her routines delighted hearts and won over netizens, who showered her with compliments in the comments section

A self-assured Wesley Girls' Senior High School student showed off her exciting moves and won over netizens after she uploaded the clip on her account.

Ohemaadada donned a colourful attire inside her room, where she gave her take on the song Who Is Your Guy? by Nigerian singer Spyro.

Wesley Girls' student exudes confidence

She delivered flawlessly synchronised routines and body shaking in the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh.

Wesley Girls' SHS student wows with dance routines. Photo credit: ohemaadada.

Source: TikTok

Ohemaadada didn't miss a beat, entertaining her audience with adorable facial expressions and smooth-energy routines. She executed her moves with confidence.

Her dance moves captivated the hearts of netizens, who hit the comments area with sweet accolades.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Ohemaadada

The game posted:

You deserve better.

MAZTER PRE -FACE commented:

Please, I like you.

Arom@ said:

You look too fresh and beautiful ❤️.

Pappi Wan commented:

Fine girl .

Yawsam said:

I like your waist moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh