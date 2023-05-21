Ghanaian performers delighted students at the 65th Legon SRC Pent Invasion at the University of Ghana on Saturday, May 20

With thrilling performances, Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, King Promise, and a few others enthralled students who attended the event

The videos of several performances and the occasions when Shatta Wale still delivered despite the rain have surfaced

Ghanaian artistes took over the stage to delight their audiences at the 65th edition of the Legon SRC Pent Invasion at the University of Ghana on Saturday, May 20.

Shatta Wale, King Promise, Wendy Shay, Medikal, and Sister Derby performed for fans and an excited crowd during the event.

The top-tier performers thrilled the audience with amazing performances and back-to-back smash songs.

Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, other stars perform at 56th Legon SRC Pent Invasion.

The videos capturing some of the best performances and the moments Shatta Wale and some of the stars still delivered on their mandate to the crowd while it was raining have surfaced.

YEN.com.gh highlights videos from the show below:

