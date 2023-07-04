Ghanaian entrepreneur Mama Dollars won the hearts of many when she shared a photo of her and her husband, Akilibobo, on a trip to Nigeria

The ever-gorgeous business mogul slayed in jeans shorts and a branded Christian Dior top, which she accessorised with a customised bag

Many of her fervent followers gushed over how stunning she looked while others talked about she and her husband being couple goals

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian entrepreneur Delali Agyekum popularly known as Mama Dollars, has turned heads online as she dropped lovely photos flaunting her curves.

Ghanaian business mogul Mama Dollars flaunts curves. Image Credit: @mama.dollars

Source: Instagram

Mama Dollars flaunts curves in jeans and branded top

In the photos she shared on her Instagram page, Mama Dollars was spotted in jeans shorts that accentuated her backside.

The jeans had their ends folded to add texture and style to her look.

She paired the jeans with a Christian Dior short-sleeved top that had the brand name boldly written across her chest.

The mother of three stunned in a casual look as she completed her look with a pair of slippers.

She carried a designer Christian Dior bag that was customised with her name, Delali, written in capital letters on it.

Mama Dollars and her husband Akilibobo were spotted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria.

Below is the carousel post on Mama Dollars' Instagram feed.

Comments from Mama Dollars' Instagram post

Salma Mumin, Akuma Mama Zimbi and many others gushed over Mama Dollars and her husband Akilibobo. They commented on how beautiful they looked as a couple.

Others also welcomed them to Nigeria and urged them to enjoy their stay there.

salmamumin said:

Mama ne dada

akumaamamazimbi stated:

The blessed family

puffyglo said:

Please make sure you enjoy your stay in Naija. I wish I was there with you.

antwiq remarked:

❤️mum will not kill me

nanaama1006 said:

My favourite people ❤️❤️

___khemichoplife___ stated:

Enjoy Lagos

chinwendy_06 said:

Welcome to Naija

zillahserwaa commented:

Love u both❤️

shady_fills stated:

Happy new month ❤

Mama Dollars sprays cash on Akosua Agyapong at a party

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mama Dollars slayed in an all-white shorts and a top at the first birthday party of her friends' quadruplets.

A video of her dancing with her husband Akilibobo and later spraying cash on Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyapong went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh