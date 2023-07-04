Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif teased his fans with a snippet of his hit song Oh Paradise, a song off his first album, The Villain I Never Was

The song will be released on July 6, 2023, on the verified YouTube channel of Black Sherif

Many people took to social media to share their excitement and positive reviews on the video snippet they saw online

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, released captivating cinematic visuals for Oh Paradise, the hit song about his 17-year-old deceased high school lover, Clementina Konadu.

The song is off his first album, The Villain I Never Was, which was released on October 6, 2022.

Black Sherif Oh Paradise music video

The captivating video directed by David Nicol-Sey tells the story of a young man whose first attempt at love ends in a tragedy.

The theme of the visuals of the long-awaited music video focuses on love and the good and the bad sides of it.

The video showed Black Sherif going on a car ride with his lover as they got cosy and could not get their hands off each other.

In another scene, his lover was seen braiding his hair as they laughed and got touchy.

Below is a snippet of Black Sherif's Oh Paradise music video.

Oh Paradise to be released on July 6

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Black Sherif revealed that the official music video would be released on July 6 on his verified YouTube channel.

Ghanaians and fans react to Black Sherif's Oh Paradise music video snippet

Ghanaians show excitement over Black Sherif's Oh Paradise music video as they talked about how beautiful the graphics were.

Others also applauded him for work ethic as they shared how impressed they were about him promoting each song on his first album.

Black Sherif performs at Afro Nation

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif performed at fro Nation Portugal.

He entertained many party-goers with his hit songs as they sang along while he performed.

