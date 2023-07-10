Ghanaian dancehall singer Choqolate GH splashed stunning visuals of a brand-new car to mark her birthday on Sunday, July 9

She was photographed in a glorious all-red outfit to celebrate the milestone in the images and videos on Instagram

Fans who thronged the comment sections of her posts lavished her with compliments and wished her well

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer and businesswoman Choqolate GH blessed timelines with stunning visuals of a brand-new car to commemorate her birthday.

The entertainer clocked a new age on Sunday, July 9, and posted images of the new whip. She published several portraits and videos to mark the occasion.

Singer Choqolate GH gets a posh car as she celebrates her birthday. Photo credit: choqolate_gh.

Choqolate GH donned an all-red ensemble to mark the occasion in the pictures seen by YEN.com.gh.

"It's ma BIRTHDAY. New whip, congratulations to ma self," she captioned the first frames.

Singer expresses gratitude

Accompanying subsequent images, the entertainer thanked God for adding another year to her days on earth.

"Lord, I'm humbled. +1 Today," she wrote.

More than 6,000 fans and followers reached out to react and celebrate the milestone with her.

See some of the images below:

Fans wish Choqolate GH well

Many posted birthday wishes while some complimented her looks and wardrobe choice.

