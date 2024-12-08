Legendary Ghanaian songstress Mzbel has responded to critics who bashed her for campaigning for president-elect John Dramani Mahama

She wrote a powerful caption for critics who noted that the former president would lose because of her

Many Ghanaians commended her incredible efforts during the campaign season of the NDC as they shared inspiring messages with her

Musician Mzbel has reacted to critics who stated that former president John Dramani Mahama would lose the 2024 election because of her.

Mzbel responds to critics over Mahama campaign

On her Instagram page, Mzbel shared a video from one of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign rallies.

The video was meant to be a subtle reply to critics who spewed ill words at her during the NDC's campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the video, the DJ played instrumentals while the MC hyped the crowd as they mentioned a particular local insult.

In the caption, the Asibolanga hitmaker noted that the video was her mood and that the song the crowd sang was meant for critics.

"MOOD.... to all those who claim The Great NDC Party will loose because of me this video is for u 😂🤣 ❤️💚🖤🤍🙏🏾."

Meanwhile, Mzbel posts came after Mr Mahama led the vice president and New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by a wide margin as provisional results trickled in.

Also, the Electoral Commission has yet to declare the presidential results for the 2024 presidential elections.

Reactions to Mzbel's post about Mahama

Many people took to the comment section to commend her effort in campaigning for the NDC and Mr Mahama.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

grandiose_xx said:

"Your ex bestie is in pain😂😂😂send people to console her cuz her green card isn’t ready yet she’s still filing and petitioning let’s pray trump doesn’t bring her back to spintex 😂😂😂"

nanitrends1 said:

"Victory is coming 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

naa.getrude said:

"You've really work hard my day born👏👏"

rhodaesinam_am_an_enterpreneur said:

"You have really done well for the party, your support was massive 😍😍🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

