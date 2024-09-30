Lil Win has announced his collab with King Paluta and Kweku Flick marking the date of a tragic accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old

The Kumawood actor shared a snippet of the song's official music video and expressed his gratitude to fans for their support during his ordeal

Lil Win's new song with the two artists has triggered excitement among his fans, who thronged to the comments section to praise the comic actor

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win has officially released his latest music collaboration with King Paluta and Kweku Flick.

Kumawood actor Lil Win releases his new music collaboration with King Paluta. Photo source: @officiallilwin @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

Lil Win releases collaboration with King Paluta

Lil Win released his new song, 25th May, with its visual on digital music streaming platforms on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The Kumawood actor and King Paluta recently triggered fans' excitement and anticipation with a teaser for the gospel song on social media.

The song's title represents the date the Kumawood actor was involved in a serious accident that took the life of a three-year-old boy before his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere in Kumasi.

Lil Win took to Instagram to share a snippet of the new song's video with a heartful message. In the post, the actor shared that he has learned lessons from the unfortunate incident and is grateful to be alive.

The Kumawood movie star also expressed gratitude to his fans and loved ones for their love and support after the accident.

"In every situation, there are lessons learnt, and there are growth and more wisdom acquired, but the most important thing is to be grateful for life. Thank you all for the love and support. 25th May ft Kweku Flick and King Paluta (Official Video) Out Now."

Check out the social media post below:

Lil Win's new song excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's new song 25th May, featuring King Paluta and Kweku Flick.

nytrogynius_empire commented:

"Lets goooo..🔥🔥ADOM NYANKROPON AYE AWEI...philadelphiaaa to de world🙌🙌."

brytnanakuami commented:

"❤️❤️❤️Anyways the song sweet."

@AbigailKyei-zf6mj commented:

"The song is soo emotional 😢hmmm Glory be to Adom Nyame his name will always be praised 👏 😊."

@Jnrwayoosi_TV commented:

"God bless you my brother and continue to soar high and high like eagle🦅. Much love ❤️ bro🙌🏾🙏🏾."

@FredandBarbie commented:

"Really nice and meaningful song 🎶 ❤ God bless you and keep you Lil Win 🙏🏽."

Lil Win turns into a mason

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was spotted doing a masonry job in a viral video on social media.

The Kumawood actor was seated on a plastic chair as he busily nailed a chisel into a hardened concrete floor.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh