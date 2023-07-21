Ghanaian artiste Patapaa, in an interview, shared the story of his first encounter with American rapper Rick Ross inside his plush mansion

He revealed that Rick Ross is one international act he would love to feature on a song

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned him in the comments

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Patapaa shared his experience when he met American rapper Rick Ross.

Patapaa (left) and Rick Ross (right) dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @patapaa_amisty @richforever

Patapaa shares story of how he met Rick Ross

When asked which international artiste he would like to feature, Patapaa said he does not see himself featuring anyone from Ghana.

However, he stated that one person who comes to mind is the famous rapper Rick Ross.

"I don't think I would feature anyone from Ghana," he told Andy Dosty during the interview.

The reason why he chose the Aston Martin Music hitmaker is that, on his first encounter, he saw how humble he was.

Sharing how he met Rick Ross, the One Corner crooner stated that his friend took him along on a visit to his plush mansion.

He said that even though he has so much wealth, the American rapper looked so simple.

Below is a video of Patapaa talking about how he met Rick Ross.

Ghanaians react to Patapaa's story of how he met Rick Ross

Many wondered which Rick Ross he spoke of as they dissected the truth of the story he shared in the interview.

Others said the story cracked their ribs and questioned why the gentleman sitting next to him, Robert Klah, failed to laugh as Patapaa spoke.

waynes_world_2022 said:

Those laughing I’m writing names

moneymacegh remarked:

Which Rick Ross is he talking about lol

ranys_design stated:

The guy sitting beside him, his facial expression dey make me laugh

waynes_world_2022 said:

Herh he just wanted to say he doesn’t wanna make collaborations with any Ghanaian artiste.

richlaw_empire remarked:

Herrrr patapaa paaa herrrr haha he smoke something anaaa

magmagh24 said:

Talk is cheap… Patapa paaaa

cyrusrex1 stated:

Rick what? Masa gyai Saa play nu

banero_banzy remarked:

Rickloss b3n no no

