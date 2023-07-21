Musician Patapaa has broken his silence on the purported squabble between renowned blogger Zionfelix

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he said that Zionfelix did not have to probe his wife about their marital issues and share it online

Many applauded him for the brilliant responses he gave to Andy Dosty's questions, even though he struggled to speak English fluently

Ghanaian rapper Patapaa has opened up about his alleged feud with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

Patapaa speaks on what sparked the alleged feud with Zionfelix

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Patapaa said Zionfelix had no right to fly to Germany to interview his wife, Liha Miller.

He added that the Ghanaian blogger crossed the line when he probed his wife about their supposed marital issues.

"I was not fighting Zionfelix, and it was not a plan," Patapaa told Andy Dosty.

The One Corner hitmaker stated that he is the head of the house, and if he and his wife were going through challenges, he would like to deal with it at home and not in the media.

He added that some other journalists and bloggers reached out to him, and he told them to respect his privacy.

"Because of coins, he picked Pragya from Ghana to abroad to conduct an interview, and this is what leads to conflicts in marriages," he said.

Below is a video of Patapaa opening up about his alleged clash with Zionfelix.

Ghanaians react to the video of Patapaa speaking on the Zionfelix clash

Many people could not hold back their laughter as Patapaa tried to express himself in English.

Others were of the view that he gave a smart response to the questions even though he struggled to speak English fluently.

iamgreat_amas said:

But, patapaa is very very intelligent oooo, just that he finds it difficult to express him self in English

streetboi_music said:

Andy pls speak ️ twi to him cos I can’t laugh again

kofi_dnt_cry stated:

Me I always say if i speak too much English when there’s an issue I’m addressing, I may not address it well….but give me twi

lamjamar10 remarked:

Thank GOD he is not from Kumasi anka by now the comments section will Kumasifo) derr their R and L is the mata

desmond_dsoul said:

But he makes sense

kpenny_ stated:

How was the guy beside him able to keep a straight face

clifford_appiah_kubi_kobby_ said:

Respect to patapeezi,you soo damnn right ma respect wo wa te !!

frankktod commented:

A man is the head of the family

