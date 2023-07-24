A video of SkinnyMan and Sarkodie hanging out in the US has emerged online, which made peeps laugh hard

In the voiceover audio SkinnyMan made for the video, they toasted to success and to staying away from "wee"

The video got many people applauding SkinnyMan's talent as they shared their thoughts on the video

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie met famous voiceover comedian SkinnyMan, and a video of them hanging out has emerged online as fans react.

Sarkodie and SkinnyMan hang out in the US. Image Credit: @skinnyman

Source: Instagram

SkinnyMan and Sarkodie hang out in the U.S.

In the video, SkinnyMan and Sarkodie were seen sharing a toast as they stood outside on the veranda of an apartment building.

Sarkodie toasted to success and added that from now on, the voiceover artist would have to stop smoking "wee." SkinnyMan replied, saying he would stop smoking "wee" next year. He added that he knows that the Countryside crooner smokes cigars, and both have different effects.

SkinnyMan made a hilarious voiceover for the moment they met, which got many people laughing hard.

Below is a video of SkinnyMan and Sarkodie hanging out.

Ghanaians react to hilarious moment Sarkodie met SkinnyMan

Many people talked about how the video made them laugh hard as they highlighted parts of the conversation in the video.

Others also commended SkinnyMan for being a very talented voiceover comedian.

thekendarko said:

Real

bantz_one stated:

this dude is the truth. He’s too funny! Glad to see he’s been recognised by some of the legends!

mr_money_ginger said:

Herh obidi pls do something before you come to Ghana ✌❤️❤️

citizen_aryeh remarked:

Who can proudly tell me here that he doesn't like Skinnyman he's too talented

obi_yawblakk stated:

Masa kɔso na hye na ma yɛn more content forgetti Sark wai

armanijessica579 remarked:

We want more of you being a policeman plssss

ceedearest said:

this guy fool pass

