Ghanaian rap star Black Sherif released his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, on October 6, 2022

Since its release, the 14-track project has topped several charts in Ghana, Nigeria, and other countries across the globe

Adding to its achievements, the album debuted at Number 12 on Billboard's World Album Charts

Black Sherif has landed on the Billboard World Albums chart with his debut album, The Villain I Never Was.

According to Billboard's latest chart rankings, the Ghanaian rapper's first full-length project debuted at #12 on this week's World Albums chart. This marks his first appearance on the prestigious international chart.

Black Sherif debuts on Billboard World Albums Chart Photo Source: @blacksherif_, @ronnieiseverywhere

The news of his Billboard World Albums debut comes after his single Kwaku The Traveller re-entered the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart at #48.

Billboard World Albums Chart History In Ghana

With this feat, Black Sherif joins the likes of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae, whose albums have peaked on the Billboard World Albums Chart. In 2017, Stonebwoy made history when his Epistles of Mama album entered the prestigious chart, occupying the 13th spot. The next year, Shatta Wale set a record of his own, with his Reign album giving Ghana its highest debut on the album chart.

Then, in November 2021, Amaarae made a name for herself as the first Ghanaian female musician to earn a spot on the Billboard World Albums Chart. Her The Angel You Don't Know album debuted at #12, almost a year after its release.

In the same vein, Black Sherif has made history as his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, is the fastest Ghanaian album to appear on the Billboard album chart, exactly 12 days after its release.

Black Sherif's 'The Villain I Never Was' Becomes The First Ghanaian Album To Garner 100M Streams On Boomplay

In other Black Sherif-related news, the rapper is the first Ghanaian whose album has received 100 million streams on Boomplay, making history in the process.

According to the music streaming site, Black Sherif's debut album, The Villain I Never Was, is the most streamed album on the platform. Boomplay also revealed that for the week of October 10 to 16, Blacko took over the Boomplay Top 10 Chart with three songs from his debut album.

Source: YEN.com.gh