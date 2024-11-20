Shatta Wale has opened up about the significant success of his 2022 released hit single On God

The musician extolled himself on social media as he reflected on the song's journey to 11 million streams

Fans thronged the comments section to hail Shatta Wale's strides as an independent artiste

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale released his single On God in 2022 to hush biting remarks from naysayers about the viability of his career.

Shatta Wale brags as his hit record On God registers 11 million streams on YouTube. Photo source: ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

In an interview, the musician established that detractors began comparing him to Black Sherif, so he prayed to God to help him change the narrative. That's how his hit song On God came to life.

The track has now garnered over 11 million hits on YouTube alone, joining a long list of successful hit singles from Shatta Wale's catalogue stretching over two decades.

Apart from the Ghanaian market, On God gained some traction in other countries, picking up a nomination in Brazil.

In a recent post, the On God hitmaker took to social media to reflect on his strides. He said:

"Played my own beat. Mastered it. Made the flyer. Put am for stores. And this is the result. Can your fav tryyyy. 1man alone 11M streams"

He referenced his self-acclaimed status as the biggest music star in Ghana. He often takes swipes at his rivals Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in an attempt to rub his success in their faces.

Fans hail Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's comments about On God.

@fubudarling said:

"If the other guy tries the same he go end up in Korle Bu"

@KFlyjet wrote:

"Eii bra Nii u can brag o"

@asanteniberma remarked:

"Yuh have all the resources to challenge everyone in Africa music,kindly do that to make your fans happy and stop attacking those who are also trying for themselves,GH love your songs just be serious and then boom"

Shatta Wale slams Black Sherif's fashion choices

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Shatta Wale criticised Black Sherif for his style and fashion decisions.

Blacko replied to the SM Boss and cast some shade by posting a picture of Shatta wearing an odd outfit.

Shatta Wale then replied and appeared to have started a feud with Black Sherif after he was 'disrespected'.

Source: YEN.com.gh