Ghanaian hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has acknowledged Sarkodie's confession that Try Me wasn't the rapper's proudest moment

Reggie Rockstone said Sarkodie showed humility when he admitted that he shouldn't have recorded the diss song to Yvonne Nelson

He told YEN.com.gh this shows the rapper's actions were nearly a reaction to the situation

Legendary hiplife founder Reggie Rockstone has weighed in on Sarkodie's submissions about Try Me on the Angela Yee show.

He pointed out that Sarkodie's concession that he went too far with Try Me is a sign of honesty and humility.

According to him, no one knows what Sarkodie went through when Yvonne Nelson's memoir went viral.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh's entertainment desk, Reggie Rockstone applauded Sarkodie for acknowledging that Try Me wasn't him at his finest.

For you to say you are not proud of something means you've got reservations about your actions. And that was quite humble and honest. Because if he was going on based on his ego, I don't think he would have said that on the Angela Yee show.

Reggie added that Sarkodie was feeding his emotions when he recorded Try Me for Yvonne Nelson.

I took out of the interview that he was in his feelings. He said he didn't go through his whole team because he didn't need outside influence.

He was upset. You know he was in his feelings. So it's called an action for a reaction. Can you imagine what kind of heat his wife must have given him at home? Don't you think he must have had a crazy pressure to react?

Yvonne Nelson reacts to Sarkdie's diss song, Try Me, asserts her stance

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Yvonne Nelson's initial reaction when Sarkodie's Try Me went viral on the timeline.

The Ghanaian actress had earlier claimed that Sarkodie made her terminate their pregnancy.

In his rebuttal, Sarkodie rapped about how Yvonne Nelson was sleeping around. He also said she was the one who brought up the idea of ending the pregnancy.

Yvonne Nelson replied that the song, Try Me, was filled with unwarranted insults.

Yvonne Nelson discloses how Sarkodie date her and Tracy Sarkcess at the same time

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Nelson's admission that she only got to know Sarkodie had a girlfriend when she got pregnant.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she had no idea before the pregnancy came up that Sarkodie's longtime girlfriend was in the picture.

The Ghanaian actress also initiated that that may have been why Sarkodie did not want her baby, although she isn't sure.

