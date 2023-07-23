Ghanaian artistes thrilled students at the Uniland Festival, which came off at the University of Ghana on Saturday, July 22

Black Sherif, Big Ivy, CJ Biggerman, and many others delighted students who attended the event to mark the 75th anniversary of the university

The videos of several performances and the moment CJ Biggerman introduced his mum, Big Ivy, on stage have emerged

Ghanaian artistes took over the stage to delight their fans at the Uniland Festival held at the University of Ghana on Saturday, July 22.

Black Sherif, Big Ivy, CJ Biggerman, and many other musicians performed for fans and an excited crowd during the event.

Uniland Festival: Black Sherif, BigIvy and CJ Biggerman thrill students at UG. Photo credit: Ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The performers wowed their massive audience with incredible performances and back-to-back hit songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The videos capturing some of the best performances and the moment CJ Biggerman introduced his mum, Big Ivy, to the stage have surfaced.

Check out some of the videos below:

Sarkodie performs energetically on stage

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie gave an electrifying performance at the Presec Legon Torch & Bonfire Night on April 21, 2023.

The popular performer entertained kids with his signature melody during the event, which was part of the school's 85th-anniversary celebration.

Sarkodie, famed for his commanding stage presence, had the audience leaping and singing along as he delivered a high-energy rendition of his classic song "You Go Kill Me."

Sarkodie takes his daughter Titi to explore nature on her 7th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie marked his daughter's seventh birthday at a safari park.

They participated in various activities, such as feeding animals and admiring the spectacular views from the waterfall. Many hailed him as the 'father of the year' since he took the time to get involved in the lives of his firstborn kid.

The clips showed the two appreciating the spectacular vistas of the water flowing from the mountains without revealing the location of the safari. They then fed the animals on the land and encountered several chickens and zebras.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh