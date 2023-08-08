Ghanaian musician Archipalago moved his relationship with his girlfriend to the next step by proposing to her

The proposal took place at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in the evening on Monday, August 7, 2023

The video sparked debate on social media as people were not pleased with the lady's response when Archipalago asked whether she would marry him

Ghanaian musician Archipalago has proposed to his girlfriend, and a video of the proposal has gone viral on social media.

Archipalago proposes to his girlfriend. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Archipalago proposes to his girlfriend

Archipalago went on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend at the Kotoka International Airport.

The proposal took place in the evening on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the presence of friends.

The gorgeous young lady dressed in a brown fitted dress and rocking short blonde hair looked happy when Archipalago dropped the question.

Excitedly, she shouted yes and the 'Killy Dem' hitmaker went ahead to put the ring on her finger.

Below is a video of Archipalago proposing to his girlfriend.

Ghanaians react to a video of Archipalago proposing to his girlfriend

Many people were not pleased with the lady's response since she said she would say yes when Archipalago asked whether she would marry him.

Others also asked why passersby did not stop to cheer them on and congratulate them since proposals are touching moments.

elikempriceless said:

So no passerby’s could even say “Awwwwww” …. Oh my Kentry … if it was yaanom.. They’d hv been clapping and cheering them on. The country is too hot that everyone is minding their own business… congrats @archipalago Mufasa

iamsweetfafa remarked:

I will say yes sen?‍♀️ if you like say no is not our problem deyplay

rinothesinger stated:

What is that “I will say yes” ☹️

samiyoma__ remarked:

Still waiting for her to say the Yes o.... because technically she said" I will say " but she hasn't

selorm_dave stated:

This is the last risk I will ever take in public

_obour_ said:

“I will say yes” meaning she hasn’t accept the proposal yet oo

nadinola5 remarked:

Was he proposing to himself? Is the ring not supposed to point the other way round

Source: YEN.com.gh