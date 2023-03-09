Ghanaian musician and social media personality Archipalago claims he birthed the current YouTube and TikTok stars who have taken over social media

He also mentioned that the likes of Shatta Wale and Medikal were part of musicians who he supported with his fame and expertise

Archipalago added that he was referred to as a loudmouth and a person who likes to make noise with his content, but everyone imitates him now

Ghanaian social media personality and musician Archipalago has said he was the person who birthed the likes of Asantewaa, Dr Likee, and several other stars who got their fame through social media.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Archipalaga claimed he started the TikTok and social media skits long ago.

But when he did, people trash-talked him and called his craft irrelevant. However, others came after a while to benefit from the foundation he laid down a few years later.

He added that he was presented with Medikal as someone he should help, and he did. He claimed he helped Medikal build his brand and reach the heights he has attained currently.

Archipalago added that Shatta Wale is one of the big names he has helped in the music and entertainment industry.

''My name was in Shatta Wale's song. I helped him promote the song when he was about to release it,'' he bragged.

Watch Archipalago's video interview with Zionfelix below:

Netizens reacted to Archipalago's interview with Zionfelix

i_am_owoahene commented:

85 percent is true tho

abito.africa eb commented:

See gyimaaa talk

abito.africa commented:

But Zion, why are you shading him? PALAGO started way before most of you bloggers. You might not like the way he is addressing himself but he deserves some credit.

whizzy_rich commented:

Let’s face the fact Palago is spitting facts

