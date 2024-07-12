Gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy has cried out over the lack of discernment of Christians in Ghana

In a recent interview, she said that many fake pastors lie in their preachings to win souls for their church

Her statements in the video have sparked a massive debate on social media

Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy has raised concerns about Christians following fake pastors and the massive following of such fake men of God.

On Thursday, 11 July 2024, during an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Ohemaa Mercy agreed that how some men of God preach and portray certain scenarios does not help Christians who fellowship with them.

"If you claim the Holy Spirit is in you, and you are sitting in the church and the pastor is lying and preaching falsehood, the Holy Spirit should be able to advise you. Discernment spirit, you are at the wrong place; go to the right place."

The Dry Bones hitmaker emphasised that when you analyse, those who preach lies have the most followers. She clarified that many people look at man and not God.

She stated that the reason why some pastors could lie to people is because the people feel that the person before them is God.

"This is because we believe people than the God who watches over us. When the pastor is easing himself, we believe. When the pastor even spits on the ground, people would touch it and smear it on their body because they see the person as God. Be careful," Ohemaa Mercy said.

The Tehillah Experience founder pleaded with Ghanaians to be weary of fake pastors, encouraging them to become friends with God and that their paths would never go in the wrong direction.

Below is a video of Ohemaa Mercy talking about fake pastors and the discernment of Christians.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section sided with Ohemaa Mercy's argument about fake pastors and how they quickly win souls due to Ghanaians' lack of discernment.

Below are the reactions to the video:

anitaf2145 said:

Mercy Mercy oooo God

samken_ansong said:

Adom oooo! indirectly

sweet_boi_101 said:

God is not a Christian

oobedhopes_ said:

Hard truth! This won’t be taught at school!

nyantakyigideon7 said:

What you are saying is true

imsmithken said:

If people can still vote for Bawumia why can’t same ppl go Agrada’s church. Blacks ankasa them be…….

