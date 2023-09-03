Ghanaian musician Joe Frazier has reportedly announced the demise of his beloved mother, Obaapayin Yaa Boamah

Veteran Ghanaian hip-life artiste Joe Frazier has reportedly announced the demise of his beloved mother, Obaapayin Yaa Boamah.

Reports indicate that the deceased battled ill health before losing the fight on the day she passed away.

Ghanaian musician Joe Frazier reportedly loses his mum. Photo credit: bigjoefrazier_gh.

Source: Instagram

Zionfelix.com claimed the artiste announced his mother's death in a post on social media, where he expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of his mother. YEN.com.gh is, however, yet to spot the said social media post by the artiste.

The deceased inspired her family

Until her reported demise, Obaapayin Yaa Boamah was a source of inspiration to her son Joe Frazier, born Andrew Kwadwo Agyen. The artiste is renowned for his hit songs, such as Shii Shii, which still resonates with his fans.

The details of the funeral are yet to be communicated to the public. May she rest in perfect peace.

See a photo of Joe Frazier's mum below:

Veteran Ghanaian musician Joe Frazier reportedly loses his mum. Photo credit: Zionfelix.

Source: Facebook

