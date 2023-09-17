The death of James Lutterodt, Keta Senior High School contestant at the National Science and Math Quiz, shocked everyone

The brilliant student displayed an accurate sense of brilliance that dazzled many followers of the national quiz

In his memory, a student from the visual arts department has immortalized James Lutterodt forever

Mr. Lovi Mawuli, a member of the Visual Art department at Keta Senior High, has erected a bust in memory of the late James Lutterodt.

The school's former student was reported to have died under mysterious circumstances on July 4, 2023.

On September 9, 2023, the late KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist's funeral and burial service were held at his alma mater.

The NSMQ star's death deeply saddened Ghanaians who have watched his sterling performance in the National competition.

The bust unveiled on the school's premises closely resembles James Lutterodt.

A devoted follower of the sad news shared the photo of the bust stationed after the funeral, captioning it, "The bust of our Hero, James Lutterodt, created & donated by Mr. Lovi Mawuli, a member of the Visual Art department, KETASCO."

Peeps react to the bronze statue of the fallen NSMQ star

Many wished his soul a restful place.

Abraham Aliffo commented:

Although I don't support erecting statuses, I believe this will motivate students in the school to work harder. I really admired him. #restinpeace

Ala Jah Pizarro commented:

Die before you will be appreciated...sad world.

Ama Starcious commented:

May your perfect soul rest in peace dearest.

Naa Densua Sackey commented:

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Nana Appiah-hene Abronomah commented:

Rest well, dear bro.

James Lutterodt's aunt reveals how NSMQ star dies, video causes uproar

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the late KETASCO star's aunty's account of how her nephew died.

Celestina Lutterodt disclosed that the passing of the brilliant 19-year-old boy was not natural.

She added that the NSMQ contestant was poisoned by his friends in school.

James Lutterodt, who has successfully gained admission into the University of Ghana, Legon, was scheduled to continue his education abroad.

