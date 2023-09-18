Over the weekend, Assin Central MP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, and his supporters walked the streets of Accra as part of his presidential campaign

His son, Ken Agyapong Jnr, was among the NPP followers loyal to his father's cause

A video of Ken Agyapong Jnr grooving in the middle of a cheering crowd has drawn some disapproving comments online

NPP Presidential Hopeful, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, and his son entertained loyal supporters during the Show Down walk in some parts of Accra.

Ken Agyapong Jnr took to the dance floor to challenge some devotees to a dance battle.

The co-founder of AfroFuture, Ghana's biggest December rave, displayed exciting and sometimes hilarious moves on the dancefloor.

In the footage, Ken Agyapong Jnr wore a bright mustard shirt with his father's picture at the top left. Like Tupac, the influential businessman rocked a large black, red, yellow, and green patterned handkerchief on his head.

To the supporters' surprise and joy, Kennedy Agyapong's son started dancing openly to the song blaring from the speakers. While some joined him in his enthusiastic dance, others scrambled to take photos and videos of the moment.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Kennedy Agyapong's funny dance moves at his father's campaign

Many people disapproved of the young businessman's dance, while some felt it was funny.

__ekan18 commented:

To keep the family riches growing.

miss_abegold commented:

My first time seeing an aspiring candidate's son campaigning for him lol . Ay3 critical .

niimccory commented:

All because his father is also coming to finish you people,it be the same people dancing with him that are going to cry few months time.

qwecu_fosu commented:

When they’re in need for power. When will the masses wise up to these politicians?

Kennedy Agyapong Jnr shows coconut seller kindness, peeps turned emotional after watching the video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Kennedy Agyapong's son showed his generous side to a coconut seller on the streets.

The sight of a young man struggling in the sun moved the co-founder of AfroFuture to compassion.

In the video, he called the tired coconut seller and asked him to go home because he would buy all his fruits.

Many people commended Kennedy Agyapong's son for helping people experiencing poverty in his small way.

