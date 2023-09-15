Multiple award-winning Nigerian musician held a private album listening party for his new album The Evil Genius in Accra at Gallery 1957

He made 16 art paintings for each of the 16 songs on the album and hung them on the wall, which beautified the venue and left many people in awe

Disclosing when the album will be released, he noted that in October 2023

Nigerian singer and songwriter Mr Eazi held a private album listening party for his yet-to-be-released album The Evil Genius in Accra on September 13, 2023.

Mr Eazi at his private album listening party. Image Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi holds private album listening party

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, invited bloggers, the media and influencers to his private album listening party at Gallery 1957 in Accra on September 13, 2023.

To heighten the suspense among his fervent fans concerning the album, The Evil Genius, each guest present at the event was given a Bluetooth-connected headphone.

They listened to each song from the album, controlled by a main source that controlled when each song would be played.

Special artworks for each of the 16 songs on the album were printed, framed and hung at the gallery, which awed many people.

Below is a video highlighting how the private album listening party went.

Mr Eazi speaks about the album

Speaking about the album, the Ghanaian-based artiste hinted that it would be released in October 2023.

The By Force hitmaker noted that the album was very personal to him, and he drew inspiration from art, movies, and sports, among others.

Mr Eazi added that as a musician, shooting music videos for songs on the album does not fully convey the story, so he decided to make 16 art paintings for each song.

Mr Eazi speaks on his upcoming album, The Evil Genius.

Below are pictures from the private listening party from Mr Eazi's album, The Evil Genius.

Mr Eazi gifts cash to his workers on Detty Rave site on Xmas day

YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Eazi put smiles on the faces of workers who worked tirelessly to ensure Detty Rave became a success.

He gifted them with money which made them overjoyed. Captioning the video on his officially verified Instagram page, Mr Eazi wrote,

A very Merry Christmas to the team on site working non-stop even on Christmas Day to make sure @thedettyrave is all set up!!!

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh