Ghanaian afrobeat singer Olivetheboy was immensely grateful to Mr Eazi and King Promise for promoting his hit song, Goodsin

Chartmeterics published data that showed the rising Afrobeat star's song topped the music charts in the first half of 2023

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Olivetheboy showed his gratitude to all his supporters, especially Mr Eazi and King Promise

Ghanaian musician Joel Ofori Bonsu, popularly known as Olivetheboy, appreciated King Promise and Mr Eazi for promoting his hit song, Goodsin.

The young Afrobeat star was pleased to see the two top artistes grooving to his song whilst partying in town.

Mr Eazi and King Promise decided to entertain other Partons of Republic Bar with Goodsin when they ordered the DJ to put the song on repeat.

Olivetheboy spoke to YEN.com.gh about how he felt watching two prominent artistes from Ghana and Nigeria promote his song. He said:

Thank you, Mr Eazi. Thank you, King Promise. This is amazing support from you because it takes work to have an A-list artiste vibing and loving your song. To support you this much. It takes a lot of hard work and love to be appreciated this much. I'm so grateful.

Peeps react to King Promise and Mr Eazi playing Goodsin nonstop on the streets of Accra

Mr Eazi and King Promise brought one of Accra's hottest spots, Republic Bar, to a halt with OlivetheBoy's Goodsin. The whole place went wild with Ghana's latest hit song.

