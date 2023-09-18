Black Sherif replied to a fan who claimed that the Ghanaian musician had sold his soul to the devil

Responding to the fan, Black Sherif called him out for his statement

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their views in the comments

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif called out a fan on his live video after he claimed that he had sold his soul to the devil.

Black Sherif responds to fan over claims of him selling his soul

Konongo-Zongo-based rapper clapped back at a fan who claimed he had sold his soul to the devil after commenting on his live video.

The fan, who was present on the live video, had a personal question to ask Black Sherif. He wrote,

You sell your soul, jon.

Responding to the fan, the Simmer Down hitmaker told the fan that if he, the fan, knew where people sold their souls, he, the fan, would have also done the same.

Blacko then asked him where such trading do take place and called him 'oguanba', a lamb's child.

"You dey want sell your soul pass me sef," he said in pidgin while laughing at the fan's comment.

Below is a video of Black Sherif responding to a fan claiming he had sold his soul.

Ghanaians shared their views on Black Sherif's reply to a fan who claimed he had sold his soul

The video got many people laughing as they applauded Black Sherif for his incredible clap back to the fan.

Below are some of the reactions:

_town.boy said:

Lowki Boys wan sells their souls

nana4realone said:

Ghanafo) b3ma 3mum mp)o b3kasa

niifer_1 said:

I av never seen him lyk dis before , I shock , but it serves da person ryt

dadajoelive said:

Correct and well-deserved clap back . We believe so much in God but always want to attribute the success of others to the devil

haunnted_media_tv said:

Haunnted mafia blacko will clap back asap.

im__muba said:

If the person knows where to sell soul he will have gone already …

blay_twum_edwina said:

Oguama he meant Oguanba actually for those of you who didn’t get it

Black Sherif speaks to CNN about being a viral sensation

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif was interviewed by CNN's Larry Madowo in Miami as he shared his struggles of growing in the limelight.

He also shared how he became an internet sensation, among other things. The interview excited many Ghanaians as they hinted that it was a massive win for him.

