Black Sherif, during an interview with Larry Madowo on CNN, spoke about being a viral sensation and how he handles growing up in the limelight

He said that jumping into the limelight some two years ago when he was only 19 has been tough

The feature excited many Ghanaians back home as they applauded his eloquence in the interview

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was featured on CNN and he spoke about his relationship with Nigerian singer Burna Boy, his sudden rise to fame, and growing up in the public eye, among other things.

Black Sherif being interviewed by Larry Madowo on CNN. Image Credit: @CNN @larrymadowo

Source: Instagram

Details of Black Sherif's interview on CNN

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif shed light on how he jumped into the music scene at 19 in an interview with Larry Madowo on CNN.

He noted that only his family and those around him knew he could sing, and being in the limelight on an international level surprised him.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker noted that he is blown away by how people know his music whenever he travels overseas.

He said that a month after his first album, The Villain I Never Was, was released, he performed in London, and the fans sang his songs A-Z.

Sharing what inspires his craft, he said:

My feelings are my art. When I am crying, I make music. When I am happy, I make music. When I am confused, I make music.

It's hard growing up in the limelight - Black Sherif

Opening up about growing up in the limelight, Blacko said that being in the limelight as a 19-year-old some two years ago has been tough.

"People do not want to see you make mistakes no more. It is hard. I am like the leading actor in my life only. So, I try to do what is best for me," he said in the interview.

Below is a video of Black Sherif's interview on CNN.

