Sarkodie has yet to join a major record label despite his significant success being the most decorated rapper in Africa

The rapper has said on several occasions that he prefers to stay independent to getting the shorter end of the stick in a record deal

Ghanaian record executive Goerge Britton has shared his thoughts about the issue in a recent interview

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie recently took a shot at major labels setting up shop in Africa in the latest version of Hennessy African Cypher.

Despite being arguably the most successful African rapper, Sarkodie chooses to remain Indie, running things with his Sarkcess Music team.

The rapper has taken a hard stance on labels offering artistes unfair deals on several occasions.

George Britton laments about Ghana's music industry

Ghanaian music executive George Britton, who used to manage Camidoh, has shared his thoughts about Sarkodie being indie despite his track record and growth potential.

In a recent interview, he lamented about the strides of Ghanaian artists in foreign music markets like the UK and the US compared to Nigerian colleagues like Burna Boy, who are able to invest huge sums due to their label backing.

The brain behind Camidoh's early career success, having engineered hits like Sugarcane, which is currently Ghana's most streamed song on YouTube, established in his interview with Class FM that,

Look at Burna Boy today. Look at Davido, Wizkid. All these boys. I wished Sarkodie had a label. I live in London, and we're not known.

Sarkodie almost signed a deal with Akon's Konvict Music. In 2013, the Senegalese RnB, who had P-Square, 2Face Idibia and Wizkid on his roster, admitted that they couldn't finalise the deal for Sarkodie.

Goerge Britton advocates for Stta Wale's return to the Ghana Music Awards scheme

